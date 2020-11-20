Pick of the Litter: Boris

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society reports every animal featured on our weekly Pick of the Litter segment has been adopted.
Keeping that success going, this week’s pick of the litter is Boris.
Boris is an adult domestic longhair cat.
He is looking for a home without other furry friends, as he is introverted and independent. He likes relaxing, napping, and playing with toys. Boris is also a little cross-eyed, which makes him stand out from other cats.
Those interested in meeting or adopting Boris should contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 to set up an appointment.
