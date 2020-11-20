Turning Two: Episode 3

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rob Clark and Mary Rominger return for a new edition of Turning Two, where the duo talks about sports ranging from the high school to professional levels.
Start - 1:10: Introduction
1:10 - 13:30: High School football: Previewing Friday’s high school football section title games.
13:30 - 16:30: The Minnesota Vikings defeat the Bears in prime-time to inch closer to the playoff picture.
16:30 - 19:30: T-wolves select Georgia’s Anthony Edwards and the return of Ricky Rubio.
19:30 - End: Top Plays
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.