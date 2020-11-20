Turning Two: Episode 3

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark | November 20, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 2:17 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rob Clark and Mary Rominger return for a new edition of Turning Two, where the duo talks about sports ranging from the high school to professional levels.

Segments:

Start - 1:10: Introduction

1:10 - 13:30: High School football: Previewing Friday’s high school football section title games.

13:30 - 16:30: The Minnesota Vikings defeat the Bears in prime-time to inch closer to the playoff picture.

16:30 - 19:30: T-wolves select Georgia’s Anthony Edwards and the return of Ricky Rubio.

19:30 - End: Top Plays

