Walz, experts stress importance of mental health amid pandemic

St. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz joined state officials and mental health leaders Friday to discuss mental health resources available to the public, as the pandemic continues to take a mental and physical toll on people.
Walz announced that IKEA U.S. Community Foundation is donating $1. 2 million to the state in response to the pandemic. Funds will help provide resources through the school-linked mental health program, which includes 58 mental health providers and covers 1,100 schools across the state.
“These providers play a critical role in the health of our children and families especially now coping with the isolation and stress that come on with distant learning. And earlier this year we used 3 million of our CARES Act dollars to support mental health care needs for children, youth and families. So more than ever prioritizing you, your family and neighbors health,” said Walz.
The governor and officials urged people who may be in crisis or who know someone in crisis to text “MN” to 741741 to a helpline. They also directed people to a state website that lists available resources.
