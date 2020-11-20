Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System closing buildings to public

Although the library system’s buildings may be closed, it will still continue to offer curbside delivery while it is closed. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Jake Rinehart | November 20, 2020 at 9:11 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 9:11 PM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System announced Friday that all facilities will close to the public Sunday due to the increased community spread of COVID-19 across the region.

Our building may be closing, but we are still here to provide services. Call us at 507-835-2910.

Posted by Waseca Public Library on Friday, November 20, 2020

Library patrons can visit tds-mt.iii.com to request items. Staff members will then collect the items and arrange for a curbside pickup time. Items will then be placed in a bag and left outside the library during the pickup time.

In addition, wifi will continue to be available in the library’s parking lots and a limited number of hot spots are available for checkout.

Items can be returned by using the library drop boxes.

Visit WasecaLeSueurLibraries.com for more information and future updates.

The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System includes public libraries in Elysian, Janesville, Le Center, Le Sueur, Montgomery, New Richland, Waldorf, Waseca and Waterville.

