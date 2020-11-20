Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System closing buildings to public

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System announced Friday that all facilities will close to the public Sunday due to the increased community spread of COVID-19 across the region.
Although the library system’s buildings may be closed, it will still continue to offer curbside delivery while it is closed.
Library patrons can visit tds-mt.iii.com to request items. Staff members will then collect the items and arrange for a curbside pickup time. Items will then be placed in a bag and left outside the library during the pickup time.
In addition, wifi will continue to be available in the library’s parking lots and a limited number of hot spots are available for checkout.
Items can be returned by using the library drop boxes.
Visit WasecaLeSueurLibraries.com for more information and future updates.
The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System includes public libraries in Elysian, Janesville, Le Center, Le Sueur, Montgomery, New Richland, Waldorf, Waseca and Waterville.
