Whitlock appointed to North Mankato City Council following recount

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials from the City of North Mankato conducted a recount Friday for the elected position of City Council Member at Large.
The City announced Wednesday that a recounting of votes had been requested to determine the second candidate who will serve.
The recount was between Jim Whitlock and Nancy Goodwin, who received 3,059 and 3,042 votes, respectively, before the recount was conducted.
The results of Friday’s recount confirmed candidate Jim Whitlock’s election to one of the two Council Member at Large positions.
The recount resulted in three votes changes: two additional votes for Whitlock and one for Goodwin.
Whitlock will join Billy Steiner in serving the role of City Council Member at Large.
Election results will be official after the canvassing board meets and certifies the results on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
