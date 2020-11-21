Fleet Farm hosts Toy for Tots fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fleet Farm was one of the places to be.
Palmer Bus Services Inc., the US Marine Corps in Mankato and Santa Clause himself gathered outside of the business to raise money for area families in need.
They used one of the school buses to house the donated toys.
In years past they have been able to fill up the entire bus with toys, but they saw a decrease in donations amid the pandemic.
The volunteers were just happy to be there and grateful to be raising donations for kids during the holiday season.
”Just seeing the joy in everyone. That they are giving and helping out, being with friends and making new friends,” Toys for Tots volunteer, Lyn Storlie said.
These are some of the places that you can drop off your toys or cash donations for Toys for Tots.
Becky’s Floral 719 S Front St.
Bremer Bank 1290 Raintree Rd.
C&S Supply 1951 N. Riverfront Dr.
First National Bank 500 Long St.
Five Below 1901 Madison Ave Ste 410
Fleet Farm 1850 Premier Dr.
Harrison Truck Centers 2200 4th Av.
Walmart 101 Sohler Drive
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.