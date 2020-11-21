Fleet Farm hosts Toy for Tots fundraiser

Palmer Bus Services Inc. donated one of their buses to be used as a place for the donated Toys for the initiative.

Palmer Bus Services Inc. donated one of their buses to be used as a place for the donated Toys for the initiative. (Source: KEYC)
By Marissa Voss | November 21, 2020 at 10:54 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 10:54 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fleet Farm was one of the places to be.

Palmer Bus Services Inc., the US Marine Corps in Mankato and Santa Clause himself gathered outside of the business to raise money for area families in need.

They used one of the school buses to house the donated toys.

In years past they have been able to fill up the entire bus with toys, but they saw a decrease in donations amid the pandemic.

The volunteers were just happy to be there and grateful to be raising donations for kids during the holiday season.

”Just seeing the joy in everyone. That they are giving and helping out, being with friends and making new friends,” Toys for Tots volunteer, Lyn Storlie said.

These are some of the places that you can drop off your toys or cash donations for Toys for Tots.

Becky’s Floral   719 S Front St.

Bremer Bank   1290 Raintree Rd.

C&S Supply   1951 N. Riverfront Dr.

First National Bank   500 Long St.

Five Below   1901 Madison Ave   Ste 410

Fleet Farm   1850 Premier Dr.

Harrison Truck Centers   2200 4th Av.

Walmart    101 Sohler Drive

