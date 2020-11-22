Mankato Elks Community ramping up Thanksgiving dinner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Thanksgiving dinner will be transformed into a drive-through where anyone in the community in need of a meal can come pick up the food via car or on foot.
The Mankato Elks Community is thankful that they can still give to people who are in need during the holiday season.
”It’s just a good feeling to take care of the people that surround you and the community. We know that the need is going to be greater this year than it has been in the past We typically serve about 400 meals between delivering to different places and people that come into eat. This year, we ramped it up and we are planning on about 600 this year,” ruler of the Mankato Elks Community, Andy Conn said.
The event is happening on Thursday, Nov. 26th from 11 am to 1 pm.
There will be traditional Thanksgiving food brought out in carry out style.
They also have delivery options available.
