Mayo Clinic gives advice for stress during holidays

“There is reason for optimism and just imagine how good these get-togethers are going to be once we are able to get back to living life normal. Acknowledge that it’s a disappointment, it really is. It’s disappointing, but we can get through it. Trying to maintain that optimism, what we are going through now, is not we are going to be going through indefinitely, but we can get to a much better place with this,” Mayo Clinic psychologist, Dr. Craig Sawchuk said.