Reading cuts down on children’s unnecessary screen time

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the shift into distance learning this year, many kids are experiencing many more hours of screen time per day than they used to.
Reducing unnecessary screen time may be as easy as picking up a good book. Stacy Bauer, a local second grade teacher and children’s book author, give insight on some tips to get your little ones engaged in a good book.
“I just talk to kids about, you know, books can open a whole world of imagination. Like anything you want to learn about, anytime you want to escape reality, you open a book and it’s there. And also modeling myself, I read a lot, and I know some parents might not be into reading, but if you can just pick up a book, you know, read to your kids out loud because kids look up to you,” said Stacy Bauer, a local author and second grade teacher.
Bauer also mentioned how libraries are a great resource for kids to rent a variety of books. Though some local libraries may have altered their services in light of the pandemic, many are still offering curbside and carry out options.
