Reading cuts down on children’s unnecessary screen time

“I just talk to kids about, you know, books can open a whole world of imagination. Like anything you want to learn about, anytime you want to escape reality, you open a book and it’s there. And also modeling myself, I read a lot, and I know some parents might not be into reading, but if you can just pick up a book, you know, read to your kids out loud because kids look up to you,” said Stacy Bauer, a local author and second grade teacher.