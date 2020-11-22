Salvation Army to start bell ringing on Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army in Mankato is beginning their bell ringing on Monday.
The red kettles and bells will be seen around town at various locations as volunteers raise money to support the organization.
The kettles raise around $30 per hour, which is enough to provide a family in need with two bags of groceries or an individual with shelter for the night.
“Now the need is greater than ever before, so our goal for this Christmas season is $500,000 which is more than we’ve ever raised as far as I understand it. So, with our red kettle campaign, we’re introducing all sort of great new ways to give,” said Lt. Andy Wheeler.
The Salvation Army also has hands-free ways to donate and includes information on touch free ways to give on each kettle. Additionally, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, no more than two volunteers with ring bells at a time. Masks and social distancing guidelines will also be enforced.
“We’re just trying to introduce some new ways to give because this pandemic has people concerned coupled with this change or coin shortage and all of that good stuff. We’re just trying to find new and creative ways to help other people get involved.”
Those who are interested in signing up to volunteer should visit their website for more information.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.