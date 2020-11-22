19 year old dies in LeSueur County crash

LE SUEUR CO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in LeSueur County say a 19 year old has died following a one car crash Saturday afternoon.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff‘s Office says it happened just after 2:45 PM on County Road 23, also known as Ottawa Road, in Kasota Township. Officials say the accident involved a single vehicle that went off the roadway and hit some trees.
The driver, 19 year old Raquel Stutsman of rural Le Sueur, was extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff Office continues to investigate the cause of the crash.
Agencies assisting at the scene included, the St. Peter Police Department, Kasota Fire and Rescue, Allina Ambulance and North Air Care.
