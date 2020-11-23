Highway 68 to reopen to motorists by Thanksgiving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Department of Transportation officials announced Monday the ravine repairs on Highway 68 are complete and that the roadway will be reopened to motorists by Thanksgiving.
Officials say the detour between New Ulm and Mankato will be removed late Wednesday as the final work is completed.
The major slope slide south of Courtland has been completed for several weeks, but MnDOT says necessary repairs to a steep ravine nearby took longer than they anticipated due to challenging logistics and weather.
On a related note, Highway 22 south of Mankato will remain closed through Thanksgiving and into early December, as crews make emergency ravine repairs from summer rains.
Visit www.511mn.org for more information on road conditions.
