Meet the new Mankato School Board members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Starting in the new year, four new people will join the seven-member Mankato Area School Board.
Christopher Kind, Liz Ratcliff, Kenneth Reid and Erin Roberts will begin their new roles in January.
Each will bring their own experience and background to the table.
“I have been at Bethany Lutheran College as director of development for 13 years. I came to college in Mankato, completed my degree and basically have worked and lived in Mankato ever since,” said Kind.
“I am a Mankato resident. I have lived here since 1998. I work for the social security office here in town. I have two children, well one of them has graduated from the school district and then I have another son who’s currently attending East High School,” said Ratcliff.
“I currently work at Minnesota State University, Mankato as the director of African American and multicultural affairs. I’ve been residing here in Mankato for roughly about five years now believe it or not. From a single-family household, born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Currently, [I’m] working on my doctorate at St. Cloud State University,” said Reid.
“Born and raised in Mankato. I attended District 77 myself, so I went elementary through high school. I graduated with my undergraduate and my graduate degree from MSU, Mankato. Now I’m raising three kids who are also attending the district,” said Roberts.
Superintendent Paul Peterson said they’ll hit the ground running.
“COVID-19 continues to play a major role for the governing bodies of all school districts. The budget and setting the financial plan for the coming year will also be one for us, and then our ongoing equity work,” he said.
The new members join the board during an unprecedented pandemic, something they say they’re ready for.
“I 100% intend on listening to the experts. My intention is to move in whatever direction they point us in,” Roberts said.
“Ideas are going to be data-driven,” said Ratcliff.
Board members said they are also prepared to continue ongoing equity work.
“One of the things I’m really looking forward to is looking at education through a lens of equity and making sure that those who are represented or underserved have a voice at the table,” said Reid.
“When you don’t see teachers that look like you, when you don’t see board members that look like you, it’s really hard to have the confidence that we’re going to be paying attention to their needs. I guess me coming on board, I want them all to know that you can see yourself in me,” said Roberts.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.