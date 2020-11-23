Minnesota unveils app that tracks COVID-19 exposure

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — As the fight against the coronavirus continues, Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a new technology to help slow the spread.
The free smartphone app COVIDaware MN helps inform users if they’ve been exposed to someone with the virus.
If the user tests positive for COVID-19, they can request a code from health officials to enter into the app. The code will then anonymously alert other app users if they have come within six feet of the infected individual in the last 14 days for at least 15 minutes. That’s made possible through mobile phone Bluetooth technology.
“I want to be clear to Minnesotans. This is an opt-in alternative. You don’t have to put the code into your phone and you don’t have to notify others that are around you. I would strongly encourage if not beg you to please do. It’s random. People deserve to know if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and then they have the responsibility to make the proper moves then,” Walz said.
Walz says the process is completely anonymous and the app does not ask for your name, location or report your information to the Minnesota Department of Health.
So far, about 20 other states are using similar apps with this technology.
The app is available for both iPhone and Android users by visiting your respective app store and searching “COVIDaware MN.”
Visit www.COVIDawareMN.com for more information.
On Monday, health officials from the Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 6,353 new cases of the virus and 24 new COVID-related deaths.
