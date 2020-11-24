Blue Earth County encourages people to sign up to receive text alerts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is encouraging people to sign up for its public alert system.
Around 12,000 people are currently signed up for the system, which has two components. The first, CodeRED, is a reverse 9-1-1 system that offers a way for emergency officials to reach the public with important messages and notifications based on the address listed during registration.
“Some of the scenarios we’ve used it before were high profile police activity; maybe there’s a SWAT going on, maybe there’s a chemical spill where we want to notify a specific area of residences,” says Captain Paul Barta, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
The second component is IPAWS, or Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. It sends alerts to where your phone is relative to a geographic area selected by emergency officials. Many of these kinds of alerts are sent at the state level.
“If we have an amber alert situation in Blue Earth County or Mankato we can’t send that alert out at our local level. We would need to link up with the Department of Public Safety, they would evaluate with us the criteria needed and then they would send it out on our behalf,” says Barta.
To sign up for alerts, just text BLUEEARTHALERT to 99411, which will give you a link to register. Those living outside Blue Earth County are also encouraged to check with their local law enforcement officials to determine what alerting system is available where they live.
