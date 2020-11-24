2020 CityArt Sculpture winners announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s CityArt announces its 2020 Walking Art Sculpture award winners.
The sculpture ‘We Can Do It’ will be permanently installed in Mankato’s City Center. The piece won the Jurors’ Purchase Award. Other honors include People’s Choice to the sculpture titled ‘You’. Bronze Best in Show was awarded to the ‘Humpty Dumpty’ piece. Flowing Connections won Best in Show for other materials.
Plans are currently underway for the installation of the 2021 Walking Sculpture Tour, which will celebrate the program’s 10th Anniversary. Installation weekend is set for May 21. The current exhibition of sculptures will be taken down in April.
