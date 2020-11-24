COVID-19 positivity rates, hospital capacity improve in the region

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic released some positive news on COVID-19 positivity rates and hospital capacity in the region on Tuesday.
Positivity rates in all regions of Minnesota and Wisconsin slightly decreased, except in southwest Wisconsin, which saw an increase in positivity rates from 19% to 26%.
The demand for testing remains high, but over the weekend, Mayo saw a drop from over 5,000 tests administered on Friday to just 3,220 tests administered on Sunday, with a slight rebound on Tuesday as 3,564 were administered.
The drop in tests may be a good sign as positivity rates are slightly improving in the region.
Additionally, by midnight on Monday, more than 2,000 patients in the Midwest were discharged from the Mayo Clinic to recover in outpatient care. This comes after new antibody technology has been helping high-risk individuals lessen the severity of their symptoms.
“Over the weekend, we did see a drop in the number of tests being done, which might be a sign that we’re having less people being exposed in the community, possibly people having less symptoms and worried about having COVID, which is good,” said Dr. Amy Williams, a nephrology and hypertension physician at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. “Although, we’re still very high; three times the number of tests that we used to have back in the summer.”
The Mayo Clinic also warns the public that despite these slight improvements, case counts are expected to surge during the two weeks after Thanksgiving gatherings.
