Drop in enrollment impacts Mankato Area Public Schools’ budget

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools and newly-elected school board members will soon begin tackling the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, but the district said they’ve seen a drop in enrollment numbers.
That has a direct impact on how much money the district gets.
The school district said COVID-19 has directly impacted enrollment numbers as more families choose alternative learning options.
Superintendent Paul Peterson said there’s a $3 million gap in where the district thought it would be with its revenue compared to where it stands now financially.
”We’re about 250 students below where we ended last year, and we’re about 300 students off our projection for this school year. And so when you take a look at the fact that whether it’s through state aid or through a local referendum, that’s about $12,000 per student. That adds up fast,” he said.
Peterson also said a significant portion of the budget comes from state legislature approval.
The budgeting process will come during a state budget deficit.
”Public education is going to be playing a significant role in advocacy with our legislators. We want the governor’s office to make sure that appropriate, stable and predictable funding can be a part of our future so we can do our role in educating the future of our great state,” Peterson said.
The budgeting process and next regular legislative session start in January.
