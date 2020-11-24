Election officials certify Biden’s victory in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s State Canvassing Board and Secretary of State Steve Simon certified the results of the presidential election Tuesday.
The board voted 5-0 to confirm Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, giving Biden Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes.
Biden defeated Trump by just over 233,000 votes or about seven percentage points.
Shortly before the meeting, the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected a petition by some Republican lawmakers, candidates and voters who called for a temporary restraining order to delay the vote.
Simon also added that Minnesota led the nation in voter turnout for the third consecutive election. Approximately 58% of all Minnesota voters voted with an absentee ballot.
