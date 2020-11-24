‘Extra Trimmings’ fundraiser raises money for Echo Food Shelf

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — From Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, local gyms, Hy-Vee and Profile by Sanford are raising money for the ECHO Food Shelf in this community-wide event.
The “Extra Trimmings Fundraiser” aims to get the community active while raising money for the Echo Food Shelf.
People can participate by searching “Extra Trimmings” on Facebook. There you’ll find options to donate and participate in virtual workouts from partnering gyms.
“Especially as we come into the holiday season, there is an additional strain on the ECHO Food Shelf because they have to shop for all their clients so it’s more labor intensive. Plus there are more families with food insecurities that need help because of the pandemic,” said Profile Sanford Health Promotion Specialist Dawn Naples.
People can also donate by rounding up at the cash register by saying “yes to extra trimmings” at check out at both Hy-Vee locations in Mankato.
In addition non perishable food donations for the food shelf can be dropped off at Profile Sanford, VINE and the YMCA.
The Mankato Clinic Foundation, Scheels and Profile by Sanford are each donating $1,000 to ECHO Food Shelf to kick off Extra Trimmings.
