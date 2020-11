The Raquel Stutsman Remembrance Fund was created as a GoFundMe campaign to support the Stutsman family as they seek to honor the life and legacy of Raquel Stutsman, a 19-year-old Le Sueur, Minn., resident who died in a single-vehicle crash on Ottawa Road in Kasota Township on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Source: GoFundMe/Raquel Stutsman Remembrance Fund/GoFundMe)