Incumbent requests recount in Minnesota House race

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A recount is requested in one of the Minnesota House races in our area.
Ahead of the final certification of election results in the District 19A State House race, Representative Jeff Brand announcing plans to request a recount.
Unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State showing 111 votes separate the incumbent from his Republican Challenger Susan Akland. There were 40 write-in votes.
That’s a margin of .48%, which Brand says is within the margin of .50% for a publicly funded recount.
District 19A covers Nicollet County, as well as small parts of Blue Earth and LeSueur Counties.
