Mankato City Council approves cuts to liquor fees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato votes to make further cuts to liquor fees for Mankato bars and restaurants.
The change is in response to recent the executive order by Gov. Tim Walz, limiting dining and bar services.
“We are grateful that the city is working with local businesses especially the small businesses in town that are really struggling right now, so we are happy to see that back and forth happening,” Locale Brewery owner Jim Parekko said.
The council began its efforts to help local businesses in August, cutting liquor license fees by 30%.
A unanimous decision during Monday’s city council meeting reduced the fees to $560, the price paid by off-sale liquor stores. The fee will stay in effect until April 2021.
During a typical year, the licenses for liquor-serving restaurants would cost about $3,750.
