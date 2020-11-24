Mayo Clinic study confirms protective value of masks, distancing against COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — New unpublished data from the Mayo Clinic strongly supports the protective value and effectiveness of widespread mask use as well as maintaining physical distance in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“This was an experimental study where we emulated the production of droplets by using a mannequin,” said Dr. Elie Berbari, chair of the Infectious Disease Department at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Researchers measured how effectively masks blocked aerosol particles by simulating an individual with COVID-19. They then monitored the risk they posed to another individual when wearing a mask.
“We found objectively that masks are critically important. They’re very effective,” stated Dr. Matthew Callstrom, chair of the Radiology Department at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
The research found that the type of mask in use did not make a difference in its effectiveness.
“This is a virus that is transmitted predominantly through droplets, and we are very susceptible to it because we’ve never been exposed to this type of virus,” Berbari added. “That makes it easy to propagate. If we are all wearing masks, and we do it consistently, that really could halt, or slow down the transmission significantly.”
The study also measured particle counts from different distances starting from one foot away up to 6 feet away. As they moved further away, the particle counts went down, supporting the significance of keeping your distance.
At six feet away, the exposure of respiratory droplets was near baseline levels.
“What’s important is how effective masking is,” Berbari concluded.
Additional measures such as frequent hand-washing and sanitizing can help reduce the risk of transmission.
Overall, the message from this study is that there are simple steps that you can take to best protect yourself and your family. Keep your distance, wash your hands and sanitize often, and mask up.
