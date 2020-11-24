MDH: 38 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 6,423 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 6,423 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 282,916.
In our region, Blue Earth County has 60 new cases, Cottonwood County has 36 and Brown County has 33.
There have been 38 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include residents in Cottonwood, Faribault, Le Sueur and Waseca Counties. The statewide death toll is now at 3,303. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,244.
There are 233,847 people who are no longer isolated.
15,444 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,540 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 3,891,159.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 3,860 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 216,060.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 2,224.
119,704 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,178,392 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.