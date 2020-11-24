Minnesota State’s season on hold after contact tracing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Positive COVID-19 test results are shutting down all team-related activities for the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team for the time being.
The announcement made Tuesday comes after Monday’s postponement at Bemidji State.
After conducting full contact tracing, the Mavericks say student-athletes, along with coaching and support staff, who were deemed close contacts would need to quarantine or isolate under the established protocols. Those impacted can only return when the quarantine period wraps up with a phased return to team activities based on symptoms.
With the team putting all team activities on pause, the Minnesota State Athletic Department announced the upcoming series against Bedmiji State in Mankato has been postponed.
After winning the season opener 5-0 over the Beavers, MSU has now pushed back three games due to COVID-19.
The team’s next series is currently scheduled for Dec. 4 at Michigan Tech, although that could change based on the team’s coronavirus situation leading up to gameday.
The Mavericks, in partnership with the Mayo Clinic Health System, conduct COVID-19 testing three times per week.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.