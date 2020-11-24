St. James native asks for letters of support for ICU patients struggling with COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Amy Spitzner, a St. James native, working on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 at St. Mary’s in Rochester, reflects on what it’s like to be in the ICU unit as some COVID-19 patients are struggling to stay alive.
“We’re trying to pull together, work extra hours. These patients are critically ill and it’s hard we’re taught to heal and when we can’t heal we take it personally and so it’s not only physically difficult, it’s definitely taking a mental toll on everyone as well,” says Spitzner.
Spitzner has seen the gruesome toll COVID-19 can take on patients, and now she’s on a mission to brighten their spirits this holiday season.
Spitzner put out a social media post over the weekend, asking people to send cards and letters to the ICU Unit at St. Mary’s. She’s calling it Operation Hospital Cheer. It’s all an effort to help COVID-19 patients feel less isolated while being away from family during the holiday season.
“I’m very excited to see the patients, there’s nothing in there except medical equipment. It will be nice to have something homemade and know someone else is thinking of them outside the hospital walls.”
Spitzner says she’s already received a batch of letters, and a call from someone interested in contributing all the way from Canada. She says they will keep taking cards and letters as long as they keep coming in.
To mail a letter, use the following address:
Mayo Clinic ICU
C/O Amy Spitzner, RN
200 1st St. SW
Rochester, MN 55905
