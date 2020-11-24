Walz, House Republican Caucus introduce coronavirus relief packages

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the House Republican Caucus both announced outlines Tuesday for COVID-19 economic relief packages aimed at helping small businesses and workers across the state.
The main points of Walz’s package are to help keep businesses afloat, support workers struggling to get by and help Minnesota families keep food on the table.
“Our small businesses and the Minnesotans whose livelihoods depend on them are bearing a huge weight for the good of their entire community. As cases skyrocket and hospital capacity is pushed to the brink, our small businesses should not have to bear the financial consequences alone. We’re in this together,” said Walz. “I am committed to turning over every stone to find funding that will help make sure our businesses stay afloat, our workers are supported, and our families can put food on the table.”
To help keep small businesses afloat, Walz’s plan says it would provide direct aid to businesses through the Business Assistance Program, waive state and regulatory fees for bars, restaurants, event center, craft breweries and more and establish an eviction moratorium so small businesses can stay in their current locations.
Walz’s plan will aim to support workers who may be struggling to get by by extending unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks and provide a $500 one-time emergency payment to struggling families. In a news release, the governor’s office stated that extending unemployment benefits would help an estimated 100,000 workers whose benefits are currently scheduled to end next month.
The final goal Walz hopes to achieve with this plan is to help Minnesota families put food on the table. This would be accomplished by establishing a one-time grant to restaurants to provide food for health care workers, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities and by providing a tax credit for businesses that donate food that would otherwise spoil or be thrown away.
“COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges to Minnesotans and businesses and we need to help them now,” Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said. “Today’s package, crafted in response to requests from industry leaders and others, provides solid support to help businesses through this time and support Minnesota workers affected by the pandemic.”
A working group of House Republicans unveiled the Main Street Relief Act on Tuesday, which is a package of proposals designed to help Minnesota businesses that have been closed or limited by Gov. Tim Walz’s latest executive orders, namely Executive Order 20-99.
The package is headlined by a $400 million grant fund designed to help restaurants, bars, breweries, bowling alleys, gyms and other establishments that were ordered to close or limit their operations last week with less than 48 hours notice.
“We are in a crisis situation, and need to work together as quickly as possible to get help to the Main Street businesses that are beloved staples of our communities,” said Rep. Dave Baker (R-Willmar). “We have been hard at work over the past two weeks engaging businesses, industry groups, and legislators from both parties on how we can help as many businesses as we can, as soon as we can.”
The Main Street Relief Act includes a grant program for businesses, sales tax relief, liquor flexibility, license fee relief and the reopening of fitness centers and gyms across the state. More information on these key points is included below.
- GRANT PROGRAM FOR BUSINESSES:
- A $400 million grant program for businesses who have been impacted most by the recent executive orders. This program would be administered through Minnesota counties — many of whom have already set up grant programs to distribute CARES Act funding.
- SALES TAX RELIEF:
- A three-month sales tax holiday for businesses that have been limited to takeout or curbside-only operations and a three-month sales tax holiday that begins upon reopening for businesses that are currently mandated to be closed altogether.
- LIQUOR FLEXIBILITY:
- Temporarily doubling the current cap for takeout beer, wine, and liquor sales. In addition, granting flexibility to breweries and others to sell their product in containers up to 64 ounces.
- LICENSE FEE RELIEF:
- Waiving the state fee for establishments who sell alcohol until 2 a.m. — currently in addition to license fees paid to the county, restaurants, bars, and other establishments pay a separate fee to the state to make sales between 1 and 2 a.m. Legislators also encouraged cities and counties to work to provide as much relief as possible from liquor and other license fees collected at the local level.
- OPEN FITNESS CENTERS AND GYMS:
- Minnesota gyms and fitness centers have taken extreme caution to keep their clients safe during the pandemic and physical activity is critical to helping Minnesotans maintain a healthy lifestyle. Available data does not support keeping our gyms closed — gyms should be allowed to reopen prior to the current Dec. 18 deadline.
Baker also urged Walz to convene meetings with all four legislative caucuses so lawmakers can move forward together on a relief package.
“We do our best work when we work together — we still haven’t seen details of the governor’s proposals, but I hope we’re able to get all four caucuses and the governor’s office working together quickly. We need to do this quickly,” Baker added.
