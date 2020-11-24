Walz: ready to call special session on COVID-19 economic relief package

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz introduces a proposal for a new COVID-19 economic relief package to help struggling businesses across the state.
The package is meant to keep businesses afloat, support workers struggling to get by, and help Minnesota families keep food on the table.
The proposal includes waiving state and regulatory fees for bars, restaurants, event centers, and more, extending unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks, and providing a $500 one-time emergency payment to struggling families.
House Republicans also unveiled a package this morning. They’re calling it the Main Street Relief Act. It’s headlined by a $400 million grant fund designed to help restaurants, bars, breweries, bowling alleys, gyms, and others that were ordered to close or limit operations last week.
Governor Walz says he will work with both sides of the aisle and plans to call a special session as soon as the legislature agrees on a relief package.
