Authorities warn of mail theft in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about recent reports of mail being stolen from mailboxes.
Authorities say many of the thefts have occurred within the last week, specifically near Pemberton and Madison Lake.
Officials encourage residents to drop off outgoing mail in secure boxes and retrieve mail from their mailboxes as soon as possible.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office by calling (507) 304-4800.
