Extra DWI enforcement begins across Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities across Minnesota are putting in extra hours to keep an eye out for intoxicated drivers.
According to the Department of Public Safety, In the last five years, there were 413 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in Minnesota, with 89 people killed just last year. Since 2015, 28 people have died in drunk driving-related crashes during the holiday DWI extra enforcement period.
This year’s extra DWI enforcement begins today and runs on weekends through December 31.
