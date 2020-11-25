JP Fitness invites public to virtual Thanksgiving 5K for a cause

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking to get active before devouring Thanksgiving meals, a local gym is hosting a virtual run for a cause.
JP Fitness in Mankato invites the public to its Gobble, Gobble, Run and Wobble 5k Thursday. For safety, the event is virtual and participants can run on their own time and place.
“You can either gobble, gobble run or wobble. It’s a $15 registration fee that all goes to the ECHO food shelf. So it’s a way that we are trying to help the community stay active over Thanksgiving, as well as donate to people in need,” JP Fitness Manager Mason Holecek said.
The event is part of the city-wide “Extra Trimmings” fundraiser, where local gyms throughout Mankato this week are hosting virtual workout events benefiting the food shelf.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.