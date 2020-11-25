‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light’ ramping up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Department of Public Safety kicked off its annual “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” campaign Wednesday.
A wreath on display at the Public Safety Center is initially displayed with clear bulbs.
They are then replaced with red bulbs for every preventable fire and blue to represent fire-related injuries.
Last year, Mankato had three preventable fires and one fire-related injury during the holiday season.
”Just from my own personal experience, as I meet people out in the community, people notice the wreath. They say ‘oh wow, I noticed there are two red bulbs so far, and then they ask about that. It’s a really good opportunity for us to engage with the public and to kind of have a visible display to remind people about fire safety,” Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Jeff Bengtson said.
The campaign aligns with the peak home cooking period from Thanksgiving Day through Jan. 1.
Below are some tips and tricks for fire prevention.
- Never leave cooking unattended.
- Attend to lit candles and ensure proper use.
- Keep electrical circuits and extension cords from being overloaded.
- Water holiday trees to prevent them from drying.
- Maintain chimneys.
