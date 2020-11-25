Mankato photographer lands spot in International Photo Collection

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Professional Photographers of America picked Mankato resident Lori Ruch’s Not Guilty photograph to be a part of its prestigious collection.
“I think the great thing about photography is that anybody, I mean if you have a camera, if you have a phone you are a photography and you can take pictures,” said Lori Ruch, owner of Lori Marie Photography.
Ruch knew she wanted to be a photographer since the moment she held a camera.
She is very determined to expand her clientele, grow in her ability to take photos and adding to her credentials to become the best photographer she can be.
“Become better myself, so then there is a reason to hire me as the professional versus what you could maybe have a friend do it because I think that’s the standard thing,” Ruch said.
Ruch recently had one of her photographs chosen for the international print competition which is through the Professional Photographers of America.
The photo was submitted then went through not one, but two panelists and then was chosen to be a part of the prestigious collection.
The photograph that was chosen is a lot more cute and cuddly than people think.
“It was a picture of a cat that we had brought home from my grandparents’ house,” Ruch said.
Even though the collection is a step in the right direction, it is only one part of the big picture.
Being chosen for the competition gains you merit, with the merit the photographer can start collecting them until they reach their ultimate goal.
“I’m working towards my masters. It Is what I am hoping to do, so it will take a few years, but you need these print merit credits to get your masters to show that you are proficient in photography skills and such,” Ruch said.
This competition is open to all types of photographers and photographs.
“Print size and the color space that it is supposed to be in and you can do it for animals or just portraits, you can do a creative artist category,” Ruch said.
This competition has not only made Ruch a better photographer, but it has also given her a sense of family as well.
“It is good to be a part of a group, where everyone is helping you out and you are not, people don’t benefit from you doing worse,” Ruch said.
