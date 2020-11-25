Maverick Hockey Quick Hits: Preparing for St. Cloud road trip

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — On this week’s episode of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger previews the women’s hockey team’s series at St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday.
The women began their season Friday with a two-game series against No. 8 Minnesota Duluth in Mankato.
In addition, Mary Rominger takes a look at the latest USCHO rankings and analyzes the men’s hockey team’s only game of the season at Bemidji State before their season was put on pause after team staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
To wrap up this week’s episode, Mary will also answer some viewer questions that were submitted.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.