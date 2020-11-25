Minnesota home to more than 60 holiday light shows; many open this week

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — More than 70 holiday lights displays are open to the public throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Mike Marcotte, a Gustavus Adolphus College graduate who writes about all things Minnesota, created a virtual, interactive map to show you where they are and what you can expect.
He’s also taking submissions for home holiday light displays to add to his map.
You can submit your house, or learn more about light shows across our region, at www.givemethemike.com.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.