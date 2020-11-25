Minnesota matches single-day high with 72 virus-related deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota matched its single-day high for COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday as health officials reported an additional 72 people have died from the coronavirus.
Deaths related to the virus in the KEYC viewing area totaled six and included residents in Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, McLeod, Renville and Rice counties.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,399 new coronavirus cases in Minnesota Wednesday, with 6,180 of those being confirmed cases and 219 being probable cases.
Health officials have yet to report updated testing statistics as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began, more than 289,300 Minnesotans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Approximately 240,720 of all Minnesotans diagnosed with COVID-19 are no longer in isolation.
Health officials reported 13 residents were admitted to a hospital due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, including an additional seven who were admitted into an intensive care unit.
Residents who would like to be tested can do so by visiting one of the testing locations in southern Minnesota. Appointments can be made in advance, but all sites also welcome walk-in appointments.
