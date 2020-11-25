North Mankato extends COVID-19 loan program

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato is extending its COVID-19 Assistance Loan Program.
The four-week extension is meant to support businesses that are affected by Executive Order 20-99.
The City says the program could be extended again if Gov. Tim Walz’s four-week shutdown continues past Dec. 18.
North Mankato is also prorating liquor licenses for bars and restaurants for an additional four weeks.
The North Mankato City Council plans to talk more about local COVID-19 relief at its Dec. 7 meeting.
Visit the City of North Mankato’s website for more information and to find an application for the COVID-19 Assistance Loan Program.
