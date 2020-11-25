South Central College classes move online for remainder of semester

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As higher education institutions in the state move to an online format amid Gov. Tim Walz’s recent executive order, South Central College breaks down its plans for the remainder of the semester.
Since fall, the college moved all its courses online except select labs and manufacturing classes. Following health officials’ projections early on of a possible rise in COVID-19 cases in the state around this time, the college previously planned to have all in-person courses finished by Thanksgiving break.
“All in-person classes, which is science and technical things that are all hands-on. They’ve completed now for the semester, so we are really grateful for that projection. We hit it right on the mark and we were able to get our students out as the numbers began to rise,” South Central College President Annette Parker explained.
The college plans to continue this format into January.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.