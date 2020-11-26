Businesses, organizations give back during holiday season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Thanksgiving is the time for being thankful, grateful and most of all selfless.
The Mankato Elks Community showed that spirit as they held their annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.
This year, they had to switch the way they transported food to community members because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They organized drive-thru meals where anyone in the community could drive or walk through.
“Whether they are in need, homeless or whatever. People have been pulling up, some of them just don’t have anyone to spend Thanksgiving with, so they are just grateful to have a meal that is prepared for them,” Exalted Ruler Andy Conn said.
The Thanksgiving meal consisted of all the traditional food you would find on your plate during this holiday, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and even a slice of pumpkin pie.
Most of the food was donated by grocery stores or good Samaritans.
The drive-thru meal ended up handing out over 550 meals to those in need, and they didn’t stop giving there.
“If we still have extra some of the shelters that we have taken it to already, Connections Shelter, Maxfield Place. We know that they are going to need dinner tonight, so we will take it there and have it put to good use,” Conn added.
A couple of miles away there was another Thanksgiving meal giveaway, except this one had more of a focused audience.
“Just thought that it would be good to give back to the community, specifically to those college students at MSU and the surrounding schools and South Central that may or may not have had an opportunity to go home for the holidays,” Maurice Staley said.
JJ’s Beauty Supplies, Mirrored Images Salon, Northside Hair Company and House of Worship put their hard-earned money together for a chance to help out the community with the free Thanksgiving meals.
The four entities came together in a matter of four days to plan and execute the holiday meal giveaway.
Despite only being open for 90 days, JJ’s Beauty knew the business needed to come together to be there for the people that have always been there for her, especially in a time of great uncertainty.
“Just wanted to capture the heart of Thanksgiving, despite what we all may be going through in this country, in this city and around the world so people don’t lose hope and people are still willing to serve, give and demonstrate love,” Staley added.
