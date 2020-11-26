Ellison takes action against Wabasha County gym that refuses to close

“Governor Walz has made the tough but smart choice to dial back activities that data have shown spread COVID-19,” Ellison said. “I know these requirements are hard on folks — but fortunately, the vast majority of people and businesses affected are making that sacrifice and complying with the order, because they know we’re all responsible for stopping the spread of COVID. I’d much rather that everyone comply — but when it’s necessary to go to court to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect compliant businesses from unfair competition, I won’t hesitate to do so.