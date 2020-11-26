Greater Mankato Growth calls on Walz to provide relief to businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Greater Mankato Growth announced it has partnered with the Minnesota Ready Coalition to call on Gov. Tim Walz to provide support to businesses most impacted by Executive Order 20-99.
The Minnesota Ready Coalition is led by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and consists of over 90 chambers and business associations from across the state.
GMG joined the Minnesota Ready Coalition in sending Walz a letter that urged him to take action to immediately support the businesses and employees impacted most by his latest executive order.
Officials at Greater Mankato Growth said in a statement that the organization will continue to follow and educate members on proposed relief plans and take action to support local businesses through a variety of initiatives.
On Tuesday, Walz and the Minnesota House Republican Caucus released outlines for COVID-19 economic relief packages that are aimed at helping small businesses and workers across the state.
Other members of the Minnesota Ready Coalition from southern Minnesota include chambers of commerce from Albert Lea-Freeborn County, Austin, Blooming Prairie Area, Blue Earth, Fairmont Area, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Glencoe Area, Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Jackson Area, Lonsdale Area, Madelia Area, Marshall Area, Mountain Lake Area, New Prague, New Ulm Area, Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism, Sleepy Eye Area, Waseca Area, Windom Area and Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB.
State organizations and associations to join the coalition include the Minnesota AgriGrowth Council, Minnesota Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, Minnesota Recruiting and Staffing Association, Minnesota Retailers Association and Minnesota Utility Contractors Association.
The letter that the Minnesota Ready Coalition sent Walz earlier this week has been included below.
