St. James holds annual Thanksgiving Blood Drive

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — Community members in St. James hosted the 16th Thanksgiving Blood Drive at the National Guard Center on Thursday.
Every person who decides to donate their time and blood to the cause was able to take home free pie, compliments of the St. James grocery store.
This event is especially important and special this year and despite the pandemic, organizers say the blood drive is the busiest it has ever been with 180 appointments scheduled for Thanksgiving Day.
To see people coming out and supporting the blood drive in this year of uncertainty brings a smile to the event organizers’ faces.
”It’s so awesome to see, it makes me really proud to see the people come together like this and regardless of what is happening in the world there is so much uncertainty. People are still showing up and are still giving back in any way possible, especially giving their own blood, it’s really cool,” Amanda Reinarts said.
The blood drive also offers a COVID-19 antibody test, which can be used specifically for someone who is infected by the coronavirus and needs blood.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.