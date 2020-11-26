State Street Theater Co. seeking directors, producers for summer 2021 shows

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The State Street Theater Company announced it is inviting community members to apply for a chance to direct and produce two of the company’s upcoming productions.
The two upcoming productions include “Who Dunit...and to Whom?,” which is scheduled to run from June 4-6, and “Little Shop of Horrors,” which is scheduled to run from July 22-25.
State Street Theater adds that it has adopted protocols that address social distancing and other related procedures rehearsals and productions for audiences and actors.
Anyone interested in directing or producing “Who Dunit...and to Whom?” or “Little Shop of Horrors” is asked to submit a resume via email to statestreettheater@gmail.com.
Visit www.StateStreetNewUlm.org or call (507) 359-9990 for more information and to learn more about “Who Dunit...and to Whom?” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”
