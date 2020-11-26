YMCA encourages community to stay active this winter amid pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As the holidays are here, many people may have wanted to hit the gym.
But as gym doors in the state close for the second shutdown after Gov. Tim Walz’s latest executive order, many are again offering virtual work-out options.
The Mankato Family YMCA is one of many organizations doing this and is offering follow-along workouts online for its members.
The YMCA encourages the community to stay active amid the pandemic, for physical and mental health.
“Working out around the holidays is not just about burning calories and losing weight. There is so much more to working out than that. Fitness clears your mind, it squashes stress, it boosts your mood and I know we all need that in the middle of a pandemic winter. So, really think about it more than just burning off your Thanksgiving meal,” Mankato Family YMCA Healthy Living Director Stephanie Fischer explained.
The YMCA also offers free follow-along workout videos on YouTube that are available to anyone with an internet connection.
In addition, various gyms throughout the greater Mankato are also offering virtual options for workouts amid the shutdown. Visit your respective gym’s website to learn more about those available options.
