Authorities: George Washington, Pioneers statues vandalized

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The Minneapolis Park Police is investigating after a pair of historic statues were vandalized Friday.
A Minneapolis Parks employee called in when they discovered the Pioneers statue had been painted with graffiti.
Officials soon discovered the George Washington statue at Fair Oaks Park in Washburn had also been vandalized, including being painted with the words “land back.”
The statue was then toppled and broken into smaller pieces.
Similar vandalism was done to monuments in Chicago, Portland and Spokane, Washington, in what may have been part of a national demonstration in support of Indigenous people.
