Bahl breaks down offseason, things to come for Maverick soccer

Brian Bahl: Yeah, I mean, it certainly came with challenges and I think, like you said, we were just grateful to have the opportunity to get on the field in some form together, even though it wasn’t truly what we’re normally used to for what looks like soccer, but at least just getting together as a team after having been away from each other for so long and having the opportunity to train a little bit was very healthy for us and at least gave us a taste of what normal life is and hopefully we’ll have a chance to expand on that here over the holidays.