Be a Santa to a Senior adds a new way of giving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Be a Santa to a Senior initiative has added a new way of giving to their program this year. The program provides Mankato seniors with holiday gifts by collecting donated goods from the local community. With so many seniors experiencing isolation from this year’s pandemic, Be a Santa to a Senior is hoping to bring joy to those who may need it most.
“They’ll get to see the joy that the senior puts on their face when the present gets delivered and like I say, you know, with COVID, the seniors [are] isolated and lonely, and we just want to brighten their day,” said Kim Hanson, Customer Service Manager.
Hosted by Home Instead, the program has teamed up with Amazon Business to create a contactless gift-giving experience. Users can access a wish list that sends items directly to a local senior’s home or to program volunteers.
Additionally, donations are accepted at numerous businesses in the area.
