Black Friday sales extended in year of COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Black Friday is typically just one day, but this year many retailers chose to expand the savings.
One example is Menards, which extended its normally six-hour sale to 10 days because they wanted to give people a chance to still get in on the deals, but also try to stay safe amidst the pandemic.
This way holiday shoppers have the choice: come in the store or shop from home.
”Give guests different options by buying online or coming into the building, but their sales are lasting longer than just the two hours in the morning or six hours during the day,” Mankato Menards General Manager Bob Rifleman said.
Many consumers started their holiday shopping weeks ago since major retailers began their promotions in October.
The National Retail Federation expects sales to increase between 3.6% 5.2% from last year, with stores raking in up to $767 billion.
