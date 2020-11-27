Coach Bahl breaks down the offseason and what is to come for Maverick soccer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mary Rominger: Joining me is head coach of the Maverick women’s soccer team, Brian Bahl. Coach, obviously not much of a season this year, but in the fall, things were kind of back in action in terms of just getting together as a team. What can you say about how this fall went for you guys?
Brian Bahl: Yeah, I mean, it certainly came with challenges and I think like you said we were just grateful to have the opportunity to get on the field in some form together, even though it wasn’t truly what we’re normally used to for what looks like soccer, but at least just getting together as a team after having been away from each other for so long and having the opportunity to train a little bit was very healthy for us and at least gave us a taste of what normal life is and hopefully we’ll have a chance to expand on that here over the holidays.
MR: And in that hopes of expanding, what do you know about your current players and past players who are going to exercise their option to return to whatever a season next year may be?
BB: Yeah, that’s been I think one of the hardest parts of this. I just feel terrible for our senior class especially, they had things cut short on them especially after they were coming off such an amazing year last year as juniors and had huge hopes for what this fall could be, but they’re still working through that process. I think the majority of them are probably going to be moving onto some other things and that’s fine, we understand that, we support them 100-percent and what they’ve given to the program over these last few years has just been incredible. We will continue to support them as they move forward in their future endeavors. But, we do hope to have a few of them back as well and obviously big hopes and plans for what the future holds for the program.
MR: You mentioned, so close to a national championship last year, so much success as a whole throughout the season, what are you doing to ensure that you guys can get back to that elite level of playing even with all of these challenges and a long long off season?
BB: Yeah, I think for us, we haven’t stopped in any way on what our mission is. So, I think it’s really kind of fallen to the players to be a little bit more individualized in their approach to their overall training and development as players and I think our team has done a great job of committing to that. There’s obviously a lot of challenges and struggles that come with the current situation and different road blocks that get in the way of what they’ve been used to from a training standpoint, but I think they’ve done a really good job of adapting and being creative and still have allowed themselves the opportunity to continue to grow in the limited stuff that we were able to do here this fall. I think I saw a lot of players making some terrific strides, so that has us excited as well for what hopefully will be a much more normal spring.
